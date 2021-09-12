See All Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Brent Menninger, MD

Psychiatry
4 (60)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Menninger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Menninger works at Psychiatric & Counseling Associates in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric & Counseling Associates
    8400 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS 66210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    I have seen a few different psychiatrists and Dr. Menninger has been the best. He helped me reduce the number of medications I am taking while at the same time improving my mental health. He is good at explaining things and keeping you informed on your treatment plan. It takes some to get a new patient appointment but after the initial wait, he is very accessible.
    About Dr. Brent Menninger, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952339053
    Education & Certifications

    • Karl Menninger School Psyc
    • Kans U
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • University of Kansas / Main Campus
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Menninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menninger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menninger works at Psychiatric & Counseling Associates in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Menninger’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Menninger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menninger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

