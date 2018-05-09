Dr. Brent McLaurin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaurin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent McLaurin, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent McLaurin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
Anderson Heart100 GAVOTTE LN, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 261-7474
Anmed Health Medical Center800 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very cordial and professional doctor!
About Dr. Brent McLaurin, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1740266725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaurin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaurin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaurin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaurin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaurin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaurin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaurin.
