Overview

Dr. Brent McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. McCarty works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.