Dr. Brent McCarty, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent McCarty, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Dr. McCarty works at
Locations
Pinnacle Orthopedics1200 Pinnacle Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 231-2238
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCarty happened to be at St. Tammany Hospital when I was wheeled in to the ER for an emergency operation on my hand after a terrible accident. At the time of the accident, I thought I wouldn’t be able to work much with my hands going forward. It has been a few years since the operation and I have been able to continue working in my craft. I am grateful and thankful for Dr. McCarty’s care in making a terrible situation work out and for his follow through during the occupational rehab with the fantastic specialists at St. Tammany Health Rehab.
About Dr. Brent McCarty, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Millsaps College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarty has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.
