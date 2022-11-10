Dr. Brent Marsden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Marsden, MD
Dr. Brent Marsden, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
St Vincent Medical Group Inc8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 583-7600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Ascension Medical Group Vascular Surgery Avon9166 E Us Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 415-5325
Ascension Medical Group Vein Solutions13450 N Meridian St Ste 160, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7676
Cardiology Clinic - Danville100 Hospital Ln Ste 120, Danville, IN 46122 Directions (317) 745-3830
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very nice doctor and explained all my questions about my medical issue.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Marsden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsden has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsden.
