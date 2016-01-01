Overview

Dr. Brent Limbaugh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Limbaugh works at Augusta Oncology in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.