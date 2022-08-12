Overview

Dr. Brent Kovacs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Kovacs works at Santa Barbara Gastroenterology Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.