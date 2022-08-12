Dr. Brent Kovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Kovacs, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Kovacs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gutdoctorsinc2403 Castillo St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-3585
-
2
Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center25 W Micheltorena St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 966-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kovacs is easy to talk to and has excellent communication skills. His staff are friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Brent Kovacs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
