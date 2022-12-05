Dr. Brent Kimball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Kimball, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Kimball, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
CarePoint Neurosurgery and Spine5351 S Roslyn St Ste 101, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 764-5699
-
2
CarePoint Neurosurgery10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 480, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 821-3923Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kimball is the best. He performed surgery on my lumbar spine a few years ago, & my cervical spine earlier this year. Both procedures were a success & life changing. I would trust & recommend Dr Kimball for any procedure he deemed necessary.
About Dr. Brent Kimball, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr|Prince of Wales Hospital
- University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
- Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kimball works at
