Overview

Dr. Brent Kane, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Kane works at University Neurosciences Institute in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.