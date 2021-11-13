See All General Surgeons in Charleston, SC
Dr. Brent Jewett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Jewett works at Trident Traumacare and Acute Surgical Services in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Trident Orthopedic Specialists
    9291 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0858
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

    Nov 13, 2021
    In 2018 I was shot in the chest with a shattered diaphragm and a lacerated liver. Dr. Jewett saved my life he is a true hero and I would not be here without him. Thank You from the bottom of my heart.
    William Schmidt — Nov 13, 2021
    General Surgery
    English
    1649446287
    Fellowship
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
