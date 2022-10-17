Dr. Brent Imbody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Imbody, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Imbody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Imbody works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Magnolia Women's Health at Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imbody?
I have been coming here 24 years. A nurse from Miami Valley Hospital recommended Doc I to me when I first moved to Ohio. One year there was a change with my employers insurance and they did not have Doctor Imbody on their plan and so I had to go elsewhere and I did not feel comfortable there. I vowed after that to go back to Doc Imbody even if it meant I had to go out of network and self pay. Doc Imbody makes you feel comfortable through out the exam and doesn’t ever seem rushed. I bring a list of questions and he always takes the time to go through them with me and address my concerns. I trust him implicitly. He truly is the best OBGyn out there!
About Dr. Brent Imbody, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336136670
Education & Certifications
- HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER
- HURLEY MEDICAL CENTER
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imbody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imbody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Imbody using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Imbody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imbody works at
Dr. Imbody has seen patients for Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imbody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imbody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imbody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.