Dr. Brent Hisey, MD
Dr. Brent Hisey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
SSM Health800 NW 9th St Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73106 Directions (405) 979-7875
Danny R. Norris Dc PC14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 945-4933Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a 360 degree fusion several years ago. Brent Hisey performed my surgery and changed my life for the better. His work freed me from many years of pain. I am forever grateful and highly recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Brent Hisey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hisey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hisey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hisey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hisey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hisey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hisey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hisey.
