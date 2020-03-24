Overview

Dr. Brent Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Harris works at US MedClinic, Carrollton, GA in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

