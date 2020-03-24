See All Family Doctors in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Brent Harris, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brent Harris, MD

Family Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brent Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.

Dr. Harris works at US MedClinic, Carrollton, GA in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton Office
    714 CEDAR ST, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 974-1240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?

    Mar 24, 2020
    Dr. Harris is one of the smartest people on this Earth. GREAT DOCTOR
    Blake J — Mar 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Harris, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brent Harris, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Harris to family and friends

    Dr. Harris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Harris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brent Harris, MD.

    About Dr. Brent Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508027467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Tx
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Berry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at US MedClinic, Carrollton, GA in Carrollton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brent Harris, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.