Overview

Dr. Brent Harlan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy.



Dr. Harlan works at Champaign Dental Group in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.