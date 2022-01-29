Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville Medical School, Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.
Locations
Greenwald Neurosurgical3155 Channing Way Ste B, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 535-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Mountain View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After more than 2 years, 4 doctors, multiple X-rays, MRIs, medications and injections, I found Dr. Greenwald and I couldn't be more grateful. He figured out and removed the pain and numbness I had in my shoulders and arms. The doctor and his staff are professional and friendly. I've given them 5 stars and wish I could give them more.
About Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134155666
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Surgery Fellowship Hallett Mathews, M.D., Health South Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Medical College Of Virginia, Richmond, Va
- University Of Louisville Medical School, Louisville, Ky
- The College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va
Frequently Asked Questions
