Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville Medical School, Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Greenwald works at Greenwald Neurosurgical in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwald Neurosurgical
    3155 Channing Way Ste B, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 535-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Mountain View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 29, 2022
    After more than 2 years, 4 doctors, multiple X-rays, MRIs, medications and injections, I found Dr. Greenwald and I couldn't be more grateful. He figured out and removed the pain and numbness I had in my shoulders and arms. The doctor and his staff are professional and friendly. I've given them 5 stars and wish I could give them more.
    Veronica H. — Jan 29, 2022
    About Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134155666
    Education & Certifications

    • Spinal Surgery Fellowship Hallett Mathews, M.D., Health South Hospital
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Medical College Of Virginia, Richmond, Va
    • University Of Louisville Medical School, Louisville, Ky
    • The College Of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Va
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenwald works at Greenwald Neurosurgical in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Greenwald’s profile.

    Dr. Greenwald has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

