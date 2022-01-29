Overview

Dr. Brent Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville Medical School, Louisville, Ky and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Greenwald works at Greenwald Neurosurgical in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.