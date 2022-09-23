Overview

Dr. Brent Goodman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Goodman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Autonomic Disorders and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.