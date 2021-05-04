Dr. Brent Fulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Fulton, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Fulton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Fulton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael N. Fulton3127 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Directions (386) 258-9502
-
2
A Aslani-far MD201 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 200, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 425-4165
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulton?
Nice guy. Personable and very professional. Listened to every detail and never rushed. Explained my options clearly, listened to my feedback, then developed an easy-to-follow treatment plan. I could not be more pleased.
About Dr. Brent Fulton, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1194708495
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulton works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.