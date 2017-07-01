Dr. Brent Fogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Fogel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Fogel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3797
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fogel is amazi g.He has given me hope when other care providers in Colorado dismissed me.For the first time in a long time I do believe I will be cared for properly. He will "get to the bottom of things and find out why calcifications are growing in my brain"."We are research Dr's Sherry, we get to the source and find out why". How cool is that! I am most humble and emotionally exhausted fighting for proper care. Perhaps I may now spend time healing.Bless your heart. Thank you, Sherry S
About Dr. Brent Fogel, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629289178
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
