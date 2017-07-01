Overview

Dr. Brent Fogel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Fogel works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

