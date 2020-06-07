Overview

Dr. Brent Flickinger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Union General Hospital.



Dr. Flickinger works at Arthritis Center of North Georgia in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.