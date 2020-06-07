Dr. Brent Flickinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flickinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brent Flickinger, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Union General Hospital.
Arthritis Center of North Georgia961 Smoky Mountain Springs Ln NE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 531-3711
Athens Urological Associates LLC957 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 410-9270
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Union General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Flickinger is the kind of doctor who is compassionate, kind and listens to your issues and does not rush you through. Very knowledgeable and takes the time to answer all your health related questions. He has also replied to my portal message on Sunday. Would recommend him highly to all my family and friends.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1902914872
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Rheumatology
Dr. Flickinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flickinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flickinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flickinger has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flickinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Flickinger speaks Hungarian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Flickinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flickinger.
