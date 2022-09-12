Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
Locations
At Your Home Familycare6540 Lusk Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 224-2700
Brent Fletcher, M.D.55 New Montgomery St Ste 321, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 536-2826
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Fletcher for over a year now and he’s been nothing short of exceptional. He really cares about his patients not just from the psychiatrist perspective but also as people. He enjoys getting to deepen his relationships with his clients. Before Dr. Fletcher I’ve been bouncing between psychiatrists always getting the same result of someone for just to prescribe my medication. I’m so glad I found Dr. Fletcher as now I have a true friend who looks after me and my needs. He is great, I really recommend him wholeheartedly!
About Dr. Brent Fletcher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194791533
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Langley Porter
- University of Utah Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
