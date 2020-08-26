Dr. Brent Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Finley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Finley, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Finley works at
Locations
Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine - Research Medical Center2340 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (913) 382-5276
Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 335B, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (913) 382-5277
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Super laid back and welcoming. While it was a quick experience, he was just very reassuring and motivating. The nurses on his team are also amazing.
About Dr. Brent Finley, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1265408751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finley works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.