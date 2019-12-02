Dr. Brent Faulkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Faulkner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Faulkner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Faulkner works at
Locations
Faulkner Plastic Surgery6000 Executive Blvd Ste 204, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 880-2349
Holy Cross Hospital1500 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 738-9137
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 880-2349Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr.Faulkner is not only an artist he is a doctor and has the best bedside manner. Always greets me with a big smile every time and gives me as much time as I need to ask questions. It has only been 6 weeks since my bilateral masectomy and reconstruction is a process but I already get compliments on how I look in a form fitting dress and I'm 54. I also have a mental illness and he made sure it was well managed during my hospital stay and very careful about coordinating with my other doctors.
About Dr. Brent Faulkner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faulkner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulkner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.