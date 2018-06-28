Dr. Brent Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Davis, MD
Dr. Brent Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office, 6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618
Kaiser Permanente
My wife had rotator cuff surgery with Dr. Davis. We couldn't be happier with the doctor and the results. She's six weeks ahead of schedule on rehab compared to the norm, and I attribute that to Dr. Davis's skills as a surgeon. After surgery he did something doctors never do, called my wife himself to see how she was doing. He's a rare breed of attentive, skilled, and personable doctor who doesn't rush you through appointments. He was the perfect choice for us.
Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.