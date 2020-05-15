See All Neurosurgeons in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Brent Clyde, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Clyde, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wyoming Medical Center.

Dr. Clyde works at Wasatch Neurological Surgery in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Wasatch Neurological Surgery
    3401 S Highway 89, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 295-2438

Hospital Affiliations
  • Wyoming Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 15, 2020
    Dr Clyde is an unbelievable surgeon. I had experienced severe sciatica pain, 10 on the pain scale. He performed an L5 / S1 back fusion on me. I am now completely pain free. He was very thorough and detailed orientated with the procedure. His confidence in the surgery process made me more confident. I cannot thank him enough for giving me my quality of life back.
    S. Sorsoli — May 15, 2020
    About Dr. Brent Clyde, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700896552
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Clyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clyde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clyde works at Wasatch Neurological Surgery in Bountiful, UT. View the full address on Dr. Clyde’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Clyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

