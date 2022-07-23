Overview

Dr. Brent Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital and Newport Hospital and Health Services.



Dr. Clark works at Family Medicine Of Newport in Newport, WA with other offices in Liberty Lake, WA and Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.