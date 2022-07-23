Dr. Brent Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Clark, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brent Clark, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newport, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital and Newport Hospital and Health Services.
Dr. Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newport Hospital and Health Services714 W Pine St, Newport, WA 99156 Directions (509) 447-2441MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Coeur Foot and Ankle2207 N Molter Rd Ste 250, Liberty Lake, WA 99019 Directions (208) 964-6466Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Coeur Foot and Ankle850 W Ironwood Dr Ste 301, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 964-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Brent is thorough, and VERY thoughtful! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brent Clark, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1407820418
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Mc-
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Eastern Washington University
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks American Sign Language.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.