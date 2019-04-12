See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Brent Chabus, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
38 years of experience
Dr. Brent Chabus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Chabus works at Shari I Lusskin MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Shari I Lusskin MD
    161 Madison Ave Rm 10NW, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-5698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • EmblemHealth
    • MagnaCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 12, 2019
    I have been seeing him for many years- 20 . He has always been consistent and reliable. He has always responded to any phone calls He found the medications that have worked for me. He has always been very professional.
    — Apr 12, 2019
    About Dr. Brent Chabus, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295828911
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chabus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chabus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chabus works at Shari I Lusskin MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chabus’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chabus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chabus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chabus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chabus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

