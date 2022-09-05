Overview

Dr. Brent Carter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Carter works at Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC in Waycross, GA with other offices in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.