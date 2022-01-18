Dr. Brent Carmack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Carmack, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Carmack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Carmack works at
Locations
-
1
Brent W. Carmack MD PA900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 111, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 573-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carmack?
I gave Dr. Carmack the highest recommendation because he is an excellent ophthalmologist who really knows what he's doing. He cared about my ability to see better than ever and put me at ease by explaining that my personal problem, waking up one morning with double vision, is something he has dealt with hundreds of times. He and his staff do everything possible to make you comfortable, and I also give his staff the highest marks because they are also very caring and helpful each step of the way. I've worn glasses since age 11 (now I'm 70), and after his care and subsequent cataract surgery, he definitely made my eyes the best they can be. Thank you, Dr Carmack and crew!
About Dr. Brent Carmack, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841391661
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmack works at
Dr. Carmack has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.