Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brent Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Campbell Urology P.A.1111 W Frank Ave Ste 201, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 639-6335
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Always kind and professional. I have been his patient for 10 years.
About Dr. Brent Campbell, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326058363
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.