Dr. Brent Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Campbell Urology PA in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.