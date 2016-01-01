Overview

Dr. Brent Bowles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St George, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Bowles works at Internal Medicine in St George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.