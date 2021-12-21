Overview

Dr. Brent Bogard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Bogard works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.