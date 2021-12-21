Dr. Brent Bogard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bogard, MD
Dr. Brent Bogard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 673-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 14601 Detroit Ave Ste 260, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 227-2449
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 204-7500
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Dr. Bogard and his staff were outstanding, providing a level of care and communication that is second to none. I highly recommend Dr. Bogard and his team. His repair of my hernia was better than I ever imagined. Less than 24 hours after the surgery I feel like I overdone an abdominal workout (a little sore, no pain). I would characterize my status at 90 to 95% as compared to normal. Thank you and your team for the wonerful treatment and care.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Bogard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogard has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogard.
