Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Brent Bickel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Bickel works at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg
    170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 545-7900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Broken Arm
Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Amputated Finger
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Wrist
Avascular Necrosis
Bicep Injuries
Bicep Muscle Strain
Bicep Repairs
Biceps Tendinitis
Bowler's Finger Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia
Broken Finger
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Hyperextension
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Elbow Strain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Finger Clubbing
Finger Disorders
Finger Injuries
Finger Joint Sprain
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Forearm Fracture
Forearm Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Conditions
Hand Ligament Rupture
Hand Muscle Strain
Hand Neuropathy
Hand Pain
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Cramp
Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Wrist
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteoporosis
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow)
Pelvic Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spine Deformities
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tricep Injuries
Tricep Muscle Strain
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
Wrist Sprain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2022
    The doctor is very knowledgeable. He was able to decide on a treatment plan and get things started for me in a timely manner. Very patient with questions and concerns. I highly recommend his facility.
    About Dr. Brent Bickel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1336203645
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clinic
    • Mount Carmel
    • The Ohio State University
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Bickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bickel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bickel has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bickel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

