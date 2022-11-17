Overview

Dr. Brent Bickel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Bickel works at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.