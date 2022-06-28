Dr. Brent Beson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Beson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Beson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Beson works at
Locations
-
1
Lane E. Tinsley MD PLLC4221 S Western Ave Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beson?
I had a failed surgery that the Dr. who performed the surgery would not follow up with me. My condition continued to deteriorate to the point where I was having severe pain, numbness, a drop foot and difficulty walking. I was able to get a referral to see Dr. Beson and my first point of contact with his office was Kelly his assistant. She was very professional, sweet, and helpful. Dr. Beson was exceedingly kind, compassionate, and caring. He really listened to me and cared about what I had to say and what I was going through. He was very thorough in his examination and took the time to make sure that I had all my questions and concerns addressed. Once all my tests were completed, and his diagnosis was made, he established that I needed surgery again and he referred me to an excellent surgeon. Thankfully, Dr. Beson is a doctor that listens to his patients, but he is also straight forward, and tells it like it is, but with compassion, and that is important as well. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brent Beson, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538251632
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Baylor University
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma City University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beson works at
Dr. Beson has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.