See All Neurologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Brent Beson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brent Beson, MD

Neurology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brent Beson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Beson works at INTEGRIS Neurology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lane E. Tinsley MD PLLC
    4221 S Western Ave Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 644-5160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Motor Neuron Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myalgia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myalgia
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Myositis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myositis
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beson?

    Jun 28, 2022
    I had a failed surgery that the Dr. who performed the surgery would not follow up with me. My condition continued to deteriorate to the point where I was having severe pain, numbness, a drop foot and difficulty walking. I was able to get a referral to see Dr. Beson and my first point of contact with his office was Kelly his assistant. She was very professional, sweet, and helpful. Dr. Beson was exceedingly kind, compassionate, and caring. He really listened to me and cared about what I had to say and what I was going through. He was very thorough in his examination and took the time to make sure that I had all my questions and concerns addressed. Once all my tests were completed, and his diagnosis was made, he established that I needed surgery again and he referred me to an excellent surgeon. Thankfully, Dr. Beson is a doctor that listens to his patients, but he is also straight forward, and tells it like it is, but with compassion, and that is important as well. I would highly recommend him.
    Patricia Stover — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brent Beson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brent Beson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beson to family and friends

    Dr. Beson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brent Beson, MD.

    About Dr. Brent Beson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538251632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma City University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Beson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beson works at INTEGRIS Neurology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Beson’s profile.

    Dr. Beson has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brent Beson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.