Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1235)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Bellotte works at West Boca Eye Center in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Boca Eye Center
    9325 Glades Rd Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 288-4756
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scatter Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2022
    I am very satisfied with Dr. Bellotte's personable and informative approach to eye care.
    Stewart Warren — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942209283
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Department Of Ophthalmology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charleston Area Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brent Bellotte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellotte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bellotte has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bellotte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bellotte works at West Boca Eye Center in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bellotte’s profile.

    Dr. Bellotte has seen patients for Glaucoma, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellotte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    1235 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellotte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellotte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellotte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellotte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

