Overview

Dr. Brent Bartholomew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Nevada|University Of Nevada School Of Medicine



Dr. Bartholomew works at Las Vegas OB/GYN Associates - Town Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.