Dr. Brent Barranco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brent Barranco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Barranco works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Brookwood513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-0256
Gastroenterology Associates N.a. - P.c.645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 106, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 280-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barranco is not only an outstanding physician but he has years of experience in his field. He is compassionate, listens intently to your problems and then chooses the best path for healing. I highly recommended him as well as his outstanding staff.
About Dr. Brent Barranco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518900919
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
