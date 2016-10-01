Dr. Brent Bailey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Bailey, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brent Bailey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / School of Dentistry|University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Dr. Bailey works at
Locations
Colorado Precision Dentistry and Aesthetics66 Springer Dr Ste 204, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 481-5226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Best experience I have had yet at the dentist. You can tell the care here is far superior to other offices. Shelly rocks best RDH.
About Dr. Brent Bailey, DDS
- Dentistry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / School of Dentistry|University of Michigan School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bailey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
