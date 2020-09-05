See All Vascular Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Brent Allen, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brent Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.

Dr. Allen works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 911-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Arterial and Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brent Allen, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770513319
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor U
    • Washington University
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
