Overview

Dr. Brent Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. Allen works at Suburban Surgical Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.