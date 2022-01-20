Dr. Brent Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brent Alford, MD
Overview
Dr. Brent Alford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Locations
Fort Worth Brain & Spine Institute1900 Mistletoe Blvd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always gets it done. Great caring doc
About Dr. Brent Alford, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1467488288
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alford has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Alford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.