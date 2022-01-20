Overview

Dr. Brent Alford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Alford works at FORT WORTH BRAIN & SPINE INSTITUTE in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Upper Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.