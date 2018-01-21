Dr. Breno Miguel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miguel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Breno Miguel, MD
Dr. Breno Miguel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF GOIAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
-
1
Pan American Cardiology6031 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (713) 694-6600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
love him and his wife and staff....he has delivered all 3 of my kids....pregnant with number 4 n looking forward to telling him....to hear what funny thing he has to say...he and staff make you feel so comfortable....and that's hard to do when it comes to your private area....
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1043249717
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF GOIAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
