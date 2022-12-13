See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (107)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedi|San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic

Dr. Lucas works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb
    2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 536-9151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
  • Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
  • Sumner Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2022
    Very professional, likable, and a good listener to the problems I was having. Also used different tests and scans to determine the exact problem and find a resolution.
    — Dec 13, 2022
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1154543601
    Education & Certifications

    • San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedi|San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brennen Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates - Webb in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

