Dr. Brennan Haraden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brennan Haraden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology10216 Taylorsville Rd Ste 850, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
I have had Dr. Haraden as my cardiologist for a number of years. He IS "all business," but I have no indication that he is not also caring. He is professional; he has a sense of humor; he is available; he is confident and confidence-inspiring.
About Dr. Brennan Haraden, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063410355
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington U
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp/Washington U
- Jewish Hosp Washington U
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Haraden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haraden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haraden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haraden has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haraden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraden.
