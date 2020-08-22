Overview

Dr. Brennan Haraden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Haraden works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

