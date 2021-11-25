Dr. Brennan Carmody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brennan Carmody, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brennan Carmody, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary's Hospital5855 Bremo Rd Ste 506, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8676
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Felt very confident in Dr. Carmody. My recovery time was minimum.
About Dr. Brennan Carmody, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164438560
Education & Certifications
- Med College Virginia Hospitals
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Dallas
