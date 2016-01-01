Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boettcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine565 1st Ave Sw, Rochester, MN 55902 Directions (507) 577-5661
- Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124468962
- Mayo Clin Sports Mc
- MAYO CLINIC
- Marshfield Clin St Josephs Hosp
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
