Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO

Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO is a Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom) and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Boettcher works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    565 1st Ave Sw, Rochester, MN 55902 (507) 577-5661

Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO

  • Sports Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1124468962
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clin Sports Mc
  • MAYO CLINIC
  • Marshfield Clin St Josephs Hosp
  • Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brennan Boettcher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boettcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boettcher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boettcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boettcher works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Boettcher’s profile.

Dr. Boettcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boettcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boettcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boettcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

