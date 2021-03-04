Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD
Dr. Brendon Stiles, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065
Hospital Affiliations
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Stiles is a very caring, soft spoken man. Communication is easy with Dr. Stiles because he is so patient and listens; and explains the answers to your questions in full. He will not do a vanishing act on you once surgery is done... he is always there for you... before & after surgery! He is confident with his decisions and is reassuring to the patient. I would recommend him to anyone without hesitation. He is the complete package!
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University of Virginia
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiles has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
