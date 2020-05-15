Dr. Brendon Haikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendon Haikes, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendon Haikes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr.832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 786-3096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Neurology Specialists of Al PC513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 360, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-2910
Bhc - Occupational Medicine Rehab833 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 786-3096
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Brendon Haikes, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Haikes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Haikes has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haikes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.