Dr. Brendon Coughtry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughtry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendon Coughtry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendon Coughtry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center, Saint Joseph London and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Coughtry works at
Locations
-
1
Pikeville Medical Center911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-3500
-
2
Pikeville Medical Centers PME231 Hibbard St, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-3592
-
3
Baptist Primary Care of London100 London Mountain View Dr, London, KY 40741 Directions (859) 275-5229
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Saint Joseph London
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coughtry?
Dr.coughtry took my pain serious and provided me with top care. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Brendon Coughtry, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669514840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University Of Louisville
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- University Of Georgia
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coughtry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coughtry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coughtry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coughtry works at
Dr. Coughtry has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughtry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughtry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughtry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coughtry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coughtry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.