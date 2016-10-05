Overview

Dr. Brendan Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Oswego, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Thomas works at Advocate Medical Group - Oswego - Internal Medicine in Oswego, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.