Dr. Brendan Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Oswego, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group - Oswego - Internal Medicine80 Templeton Dr, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 554-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I called for an appointment because a weird-looking mole was noticed on my back. This appointment was made available fairly quickly - within a week. This A.M. visit was at the Oswego Dreyer Medical Clinic, plenty of parking. Arrived 15 min. early, had only a minute to sit down before I was taken to the exam room, was asked a couple of questions before Dr. Thomas efficiently examined/removed the mole for biopsy. Very quick/friendly/pleasant. He expertly examined each "mole" I questioned.
About Dr. Brendan Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.