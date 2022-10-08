Overview

Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, St. Mary’s General Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at MDVIP - Clifton, New Jersey in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.