Dr. Brendan Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Brendan Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina - M.D. and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Smith Plastic Surgery16 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 484-7985Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Being the fact that this was my first major surgery (breast reduction), I was happy to have been well taken care of. The staff Smith Plastic Surgery were kind, helpful, and willing. I would recommend this establishment to anyone who is in need of a breast reduction.
About Dr. Brendan Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1588744957
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center In Charlotte|General Surgery - Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte|Plastic Surgery - University of Utah in Salt Lake City
- Medical University of South Carolina - M.D.
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.