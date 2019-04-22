See All Radiation Oncologists in Titusville, FL
Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Prendergast works at Space Coast Cancer Center in Titusville, FL with other offices in Viera, FL and Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Frist Medical Group LLC
    490 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 268-4200
  2. 2
    Viera Cancer Center
    8725 N Wickham Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 268-4200
  3. 3
    Health First Medical Group
    225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 454-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brain Tumor
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Brain Tumor

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2019
    He outlined and directed my radiation treatments for Cancerous Sarcoma in my extremity. His expertise and calming demeanor were much appreciated during this stressful time. He was focused on informing my wife and I of the progress and outcome. I felt that he and his staff were capable and competent in eradicating any residual cancer. They made the whole process not so awful! I would recommend Dr. Prendergast to anyone needing the services of a Radiation Oncologist.
    About Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497928394
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Alabama-Birmingham
    Internship
    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendergast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prendergast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendergast.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendergast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendergast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

