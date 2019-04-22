Overview

Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Prendergast works at Space Coast Cancer Center in Titusville, FL with other offices in Viera, FL and Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.