Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendergast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Prendergast works at
Locations
-
1
Health Frist Medical Group LLC490 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-4200
-
2
Viera Cancer Center8725 N Wickham Rd, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 268-4200
-
3
Health First Medical Group225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 454-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prendergast?
He outlined and directed my radiation treatments for Cancerous Sarcoma in my extremity. His expertise and calming demeanor were much appreciated during this stressful time. He was focused on informing my wife and I of the progress and outcome. I felt that he and his staff were capable and competent in eradicating any residual cancer. They made the whole process not so awful! I would recommend Dr. Prendergast to anyone needing the services of a Radiation Oncologist.
About Dr. Brendan Prendergast, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497928394
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- University of Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prendergast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prendergast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prendergast has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prendergast works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prendergast. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prendergast.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prendergast, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prendergast appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.